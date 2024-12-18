State Street Corp Sells 54,035 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,674,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $70,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 287,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp
In related news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $215,272.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,009.03. The trade was a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
STBA stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
