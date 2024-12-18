XTX Topco Ltd Buys 8,841 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.