Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,643 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,230,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after purchasing an additional 301,916 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,445,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,130,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,808,000 after buying an additional 1,562,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,581,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,118.24. This trade represents a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 2.4 %

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

