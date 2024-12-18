Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,016 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,858,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

