Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 529,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 470,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 175,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 96,620 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $1,287,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,416.59. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $280,297.20. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,224 shares of company stock worth $1,737,873. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

