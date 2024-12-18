Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 251,898 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 195,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.95. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

