Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,506 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MannKind by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

MannKind Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $403,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 967,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,181.94. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $456,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,175.76. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.