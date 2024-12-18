12,926 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Paramount Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

