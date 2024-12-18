Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

