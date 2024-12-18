Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $68,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 105.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

