TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $331.22 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.93.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

