Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

BigCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

BigCommerce Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.