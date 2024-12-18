HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERO stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

