Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 707,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 83,397 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

