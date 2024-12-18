UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 14,428 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

