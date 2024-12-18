HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $161.82 and a 12-month high of $204.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

