UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 272.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 327,983 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,072.40. This represents a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

USLM opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.