UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 150.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 49,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Price Performance
GCI opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $813.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gannett
Gannett Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gannett
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.