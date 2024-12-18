UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 150.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 49,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Price Performance

GCI opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $813.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

