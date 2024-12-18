XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.19.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

