XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 72.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 23.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valvoline Price Performance
Shares of VVV opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26.
Insider Activity at Valvoline
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Valvoline Profile
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valvoline
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.