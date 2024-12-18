XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 72.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 23.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Report on VVV

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.