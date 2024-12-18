XTX Topco Ltd Sells 443 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,704,310. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,160 shares of company stock worth $82,570,216 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $354.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $378.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.40.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

