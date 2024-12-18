XTX Topco Ltd Invests $305,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Stephens raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

