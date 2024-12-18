Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 150.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.1 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $198.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.41. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

