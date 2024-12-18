Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

