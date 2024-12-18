Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens raised shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

