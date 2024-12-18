Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 32.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.