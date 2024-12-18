National Bank of Canada FI Sells 529 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Okta were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,937.50. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,425 shares of company stock worth $46,098,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.06, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

