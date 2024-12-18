Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.