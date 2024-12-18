Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

