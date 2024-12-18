Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Accolade by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 11.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

ACCD stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.07. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,714 shares of company stock worth $149,168 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

