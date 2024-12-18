Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 12,432 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 75.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 302,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This represents a 30.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.