Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AIQ opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

