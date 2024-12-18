Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 53,258 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,258 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,866,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 569,829 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 1,504,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 629,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49,000.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank Karbe bought 12,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,010. This trade represents a 28.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $572.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

