Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 247.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Enovis worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 28.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENOV opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovis

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.