Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 608.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,477 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.