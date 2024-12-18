Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 330,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $142,246,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 897,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $386,165,000 after buying an additional 56,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $454.46 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $366.50 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,792,039.56. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

