Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $190.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

