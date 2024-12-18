American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

American Superconductor Price Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -518.50 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $781,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 376.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

