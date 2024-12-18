XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have commented on MLNK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $39,208.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,728,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,285,793.70. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $666,147.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,109.60. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,864,890 shares of company stock valued at $144,992,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

