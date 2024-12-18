Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

