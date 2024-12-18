Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MTUM opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

