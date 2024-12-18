Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 91,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MX stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.64.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

