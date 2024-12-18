XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,917 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,046,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,832,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,141,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $197.18.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

