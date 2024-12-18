4,145 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $90.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $1.921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

