Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

