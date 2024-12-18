Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHML. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

