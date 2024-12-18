Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 7,903 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,693,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 573,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,401,692.66. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $66,829,345. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.50. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

