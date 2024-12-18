Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,449 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 577.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 269,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 30.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,363,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,750,000 after buying an additional 66,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,649,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.