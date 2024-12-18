Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Visteon by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Visteon by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Visteon by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Visteon stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.27 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

