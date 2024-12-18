BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

